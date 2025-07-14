Paratroopers assigned to the Multi Functional Reconnaissance Company, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, support Devil Avalanche, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 23, 2025. During Devil Avalanche, Paratroopers train to operate in periods of darkness, build proficiency on key weapon systems, and sustain the force throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by Spc. Aiden O’Marra)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 12:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971503
|VIRIN:
|250723-A-AJ888-7560
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111171335
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company supports Devil Avalanche, by SPC Aiden OMarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
