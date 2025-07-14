Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company supports Devil Avalanche

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Spc. Aiden OMarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the Multi Functional Reconnaissance Company, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, support Devil Avalanche, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 23, 2025. During Devil Avalanche, Paratroopers train to operate in periods of darkness, build proficiency on key weapon systems, and sustain the force throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by Spc. Aiden O’Marra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 12:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971503
    VIRIN: 250723-A-AJ888-7560
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111171335
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company supports Devil Avalanche, by SPC Aiden OMarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    Fort Bragg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download