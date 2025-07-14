Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354 AEW flies in support of REFORPAC (broll)

    GUAM

    07.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s, assigned to the 354th Air Expeditionary Wing, take flight in support of Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 in Guam, July 16, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (broll) (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 00:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971465
    VIRIN: 250716-F-CJ259-1001
    Filename: DOD_111170523
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354 AEW flies in support of REFORPAC (broll), by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

