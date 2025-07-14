Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Spruance (DDG 111) Changes Command

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu and Seaman Apprentice Isabelle Dial

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The official change of command ceremony for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), held aboard Naval Base San Diego, July 23. Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, was the presiding officer and Rear Adm. Ted LeClair, deputy commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet served as the guest speaker. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Isabelle Dial and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 20:10
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

