USS Spruance (DDG 111) Changes Command

The official change of command ceremony for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), held aboard Naval Base San Diego, July 23. Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, was the presiding officer and Rear Adm. Ted LeClair, deputy commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet served as the guest speaker. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Isabelle Dial and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)