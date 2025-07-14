Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CAB SAAF - Devil Avalanche | B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    The 82nd Airborne Division prepares to demonstrate their combat power during Devil Avalanche, a two week exercise that will test 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 22 2025. The CAB provided Aviation assets in support of Devil Avalanche; a two-week field exercise that demonstrates the brigade’s ability to conduct large scale combat operations (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 00:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971277
    VIRIN: 250722-A-BD504-2408
    PIN: 110088
    Filename: DOD_111167244
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAB SAAF - Devil Avalanche | B-Roll, by PFC Jadyn Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download