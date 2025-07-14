Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade conduct pre-flight inspections in support of Devil Avalanche, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 22, 2025. Pre-flight inspections involve carefully checking aircraft systems, components, and safety equipment to ensure proper function and readiness before takeoff. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Segarra)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 00:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971274
|VIRIN:
|250722-A-FH915-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111167206
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Devil Avalanche, by SGT Jose Segarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.