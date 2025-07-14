Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Devil Avalanche

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jose Segarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade conduct pre-flight inspections in support of Devil Avalanche, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 22, 2025. Pre-flight inspections involve carefully checking aircraft systems, components, and safety equipment to ensure proper function and readiness before takeoff. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Segarra)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 00:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971274
    VIRIN: 250722-A-FH915-1001
    Filename: DOD_111167206
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devil Avalanche, by SGT Jose Segarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

