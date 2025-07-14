Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RF-A 25-3 Hype Video

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen, Marines and Sailors participate in Red Flag Alaska 25-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 18, 2025. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, combined training from simulated forward operating bases. RF-A reinforces the United States’ continued commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 20:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971122
    VIRIN: 250721-F-BW249-1001
    Filename: DOD_111164298
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RF-A 25-3 Hype Video, by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    PACAF
    RFA 25-3

