RF-A 25-3 Hype Video

U.S. Airmen, Marines and Sailors participate in Red Flag Alaska 25-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 18, 2025. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, combined training from simulated forward operating bases. RF-A reinforces the United States’ continued commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
