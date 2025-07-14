RIA-JMTC gears up for the future under new leadership

The 2025 Change of Command ceremony at Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center. The time-honored tradition formally transferred responsibility and authority from Col. David G. Guida to Col. Eloy Martinez, with Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor presiding over the event. The ceremony was rich with symbolism, honoring the unit’s history and looking forward to a bright future. RIA-JMTC develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally. Video credit: Greg Wilson, Army Sustainment Command
07.15.2025
07.18.2025 10:51
Video Productions
|Location:
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
