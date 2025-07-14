RIA-JMTC gears up for the future under new leadership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2025 Change of Command ceremony at Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center. The time-honored tradition formally transferred responsibility and authority from Col. David G. Guida to Col. Eloy Martinez, with Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor presiding over the event. The ceremony was rich with symbolism, honoring the unit’s history and looking forward to a bright future. RIA-JMTC develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally. Video credit: Greg Wilson, Army Sustainment Command