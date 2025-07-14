Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIA-JMTC gears up for the future under new leadership

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Kendall Swank 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    The 2025 Change of Command ceremony at Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center. The time-honored tradition formally transferred responsibility and authority from Col. David G. Guida to Col. Eloy Martinez, with Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor presiding over the event. The ceremony was rich with symbolism, honoring the unit’s history and looking forward to a bright future. RIA-JMTC develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally. Video credit: Greg Wilson, Army Sustainment Command

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970708
    VIRIN: 250715-O-XF347-4563
    Filename: DOD_111157387
    Length: 00:46:03
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center
    Change of Command ceremony

