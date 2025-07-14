Army Crew Chief Trains and Prepares for Progression Flight

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Mason Lansdale, UH-60 Helicopter Repairer, Alpha Company 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion, 244th Expeditionary Combat Brigade, trains and prepares for a progression flight to further his journey of becoming a Crew Chief, at Simmons Army Airfield at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 16, 2025. Lansdale shared how he and his wife, who is also a UH-60 Helicopter Repairer, continue to stay mission ready and resilient to adapt as the news of his unit shutting down. Army Reserve Aviation Command is scheduled to shut down operations of all rotary wing assets by September 15, 2026 per Army Transformation Initiative (ATI) EXORD 222-25. (Video by U.S. Army Soldiers Staff Sgt. Ricky Gavilan, Sgt. Kaleb Bruce, Sgt. Samuel Ford.)
|07.16.2025
|07.17.2025 21:06
|Package
|970618
|250716-A-GB506-9912
|DOD_111156164
|00:01:39
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
