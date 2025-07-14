Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Crew Chief Trains and Prepares for Progression Flight

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kaleb Bruce 

    Army Reserve Aviation Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Mason Lansdale, UH-60 Helicopter Repairer, Alpha Company 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion, 244th Expeditionary Combat Brigade, trains and prepares for a progression flight to further his journey of becoming a Crew Chief, at Simmons Army Airfield at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 16, 2025. Lansdale shared how he and his wife, who is also a UH-60 Helicopter Repairer, continue to stay mission ready and resilient to adapt as the news of his unit shutting down. Army Reserve Aviation Command is scheduled to shut down operations of all rotary wing assets by September 15, 2026 per Army Transformation Initiative (ATI) EXORD 222-25. (Video by U.S. Army Soldiers Staff Sgt. Ricky Gavilan, Sgt. Kaleb Bruce, Sgt. Samuel Ford.)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 21:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 970618
    VIRIN: 250716-A-GB506-9912
    Filename: DOD_111156164
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Crew Chief Trains and Prepares for Progression Flight, by SGT Kaleb Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resilience and Readiness
    training
    aviation
    people first

