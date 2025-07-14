Crews remove wildfire debris on hillside property, July 16, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. The wildfire debris removal operations are part of a coordinated response to restore access and protect nearby communities following recent wildfire damage.
Using a rope descent system to safely maneuver on the rugged slopes, personnel are removing debris by hand in areas too dangerous for heavy equipment.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 17:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970580
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-PA223-2434
|Filename:
|DOD_111155650
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
