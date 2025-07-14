Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Crews remove wildfire debris on hillside property, July 16, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. The wildfire debris removal operations are part of a coordinated response to restore access and protect nearby communities following recent wildfire damage.

    Using a rope descent system to safely maneuver on the rugged slopes, personnel are removing debris by hand in areas too dangerous for heavy equipment.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 17:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970580
    VIRIN: 250716-A-PA223-2434
    Filename: DOD_111155650
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DEBRIS REMOVAL
    Emergency Operations
    Southern California Wildfires 2025

