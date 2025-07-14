Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood Child Car Safety

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Video by Derika Upshaw 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    The safety of our children is of the upmost importance here at The Great Place. As we continue into summer and the hottest time period of Central Texas, let's be reminded of some key safety points for car safety.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970532
    VIRIN: 250714-A-OL557-7118
    Filename: DOD_111154676
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood Child Car Safety, by Derika Upshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Family Advocacy
    III Armored Corps
    Fort Hood
    Child Car Safety

