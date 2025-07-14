The safety of our children is of the upmost importance here at The Great Place. As we continue into summer and the hottest time period of Central Texas, let's be reminded of some key safety points for car safety.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 15:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970532
|VIRIN:
|250714-A-OL557-7118
|Filename:
|DOD_111154676
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hood Child Car Safety, by Derika Upshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.