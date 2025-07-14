Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drive slower or get pulled over

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach 

    316th Wing

    The 316th Wing launched a speed reduction campaign on July 9, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., aimed at curbing speeding through education, increased enforcement visibility and a focus on safety. The public service announcement reminds Airmen to drive within the speed limit, or risk getting pulled over. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 13:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 970530
    VIRIN: 250709-F-KQ059-1001
    Filename: DOD_111154656
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drive slower or get pulled over, by SrA Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Speeding Enforcement
    security forces
    public service announcement
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington

