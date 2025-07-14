The 316th Wing launched a speed reduction campaign on July 9, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., aimed at curbing speeding through education, increased enforcement visibility and a focus on safety. The public service announcement reminds Airmen to drive within the speed limit, or risk getting pulled over. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 13:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|970530
|VIRIN:
|250709-F-KQ059-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111154656
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Drive slower or get pulled over, by SrA Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
