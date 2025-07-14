Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reel: Spc. Jaden Hughes pushes past his limits, Best Warrior 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Alabama National Guard

    Spc. Jaden Hughes pushes past his limits, Best Warrior 2025. Reel for Facebook and Instagram.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970524
    VIRIN: 250716-A-AB787-5244
    PIN: 7896910
    Filename: DOD_111154580
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reel: Spc. Jaden Hughes pushes past his limits, Best Warrior 2025, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARNG
    BWC
    TheLine
    NBWC25
    thisismyguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download