    LANDEURO Germany Day 1 - Keynote Presentation

    GERMANY

    07.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    LANDEURO Germany Day 1 - Keynote Presentation

    Speaker: GEN Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General, United States Army Europe-Africa and, Commander, Allied Land Command, North Atlantic Treaty Organization

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 08:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 970302
    Filename: DOD_111151276
    Length: 00:09:53
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LANDEURO Germany Day 1 - Keynote Presentation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LANDEURO

