    B-Roll Package: Airmen Attend Arrival Briefing for REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen attend an arrival briefing during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. The 35th Fighter Wing’s participation in REFORPAC, part of the Pacific Air Forces’ first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise, demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, and the ability to respond to any contingency. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 20:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970246
    VIRIN: 250710-F-NU460-1001
    Filename: DOD_111150688
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Misawa AB, 35th FW, DLE2025, REFORPAC 2025, USINDOPACOM, PACAF

