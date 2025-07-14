B-Roll Package: Airmen Attend Arrival Briefing for REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen attend an arrival briefing during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. The 35th Fighter Wing’s participation in REFORPAC, part of the Pacific Air Forces’ first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise, demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, and the ability to respond to any contingency. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)