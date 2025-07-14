U.S. Air Force Airmen attend an arrival briefing during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. The 35th Fighter Wing’s participation in REFORPAC, part of the Pacific Air Forces’ first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise, demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, and the ability to respond to any contingency. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 20:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970246
|VIRIN:
|250710-F-NU460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111150688
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll Package: Airmen Attend Arrival Briefing for REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa, by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.