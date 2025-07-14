REFORPAC 2025: Yokota Innovation Lab Supports Misawa EOD Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 374th Air Expeditionary Wing Innovation Lab produced more than fifty 3D-printed bomblets to support explosive ordnance disposal Airmen from the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025, during exercise REFORPAC 25.

In response to a request from the 35 CES EOD flight to innovation cells across Pacific Air Forces, Yokota’s Innovation Lab was tasked with producing high-quality, realistic training devices to safely simulate live ordnance. The 3D-printed assets will enhance tactical realism and mission readiness throughout REFORPAC 25.

REFORPAC 25 is Pacific Air Forces’ largest-ever contingency response exercise, designed to train military members to maintain readiness and execute missions under stress in a complex, distributed environment.

As part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, REFORPAC is a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 350 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)