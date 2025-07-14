Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Jaden Hughes takes on Best Warrior 2025

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Alabama National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Jaden T. Hughes, a supply specialist in the Alabama Army National Guard’s 731st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, speaks about his time at Best Warrior 2025

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 16:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970204
    VIRIN: 250714-A-AB787-5928
    PIN: 42080085
    Filename: DOD_111150177
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Jaden Hughes takes on Best Warrior 2025, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARNG
    BWC
    ALNG
    TheLine
    NBWC25
    thisismyguard

    OPTIONS

