Capt. Tyler Mix, an S6 Officer with 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), speaks on his experience racing at the Evans Mills Raceway Park in Evans Mill, New York, June 15, 2025. Soldiers like Mix are able to work hard and play hard, balancing Army life as a leader and pursue his passion for racing. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 12:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|970140
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-WA425-1001
|PIN:
|071525
|Filename:
|DOD_111149408
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|EVANS MILL, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Mix Interview After Race, by SGT Matthew Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.