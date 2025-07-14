Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Mix Interview After Race

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EVANS MILL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Connor 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Tyler Mix, an S6 Officer with 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), speaks on his experience racing at the Evans Mills Raceway Park in Evans Mill, New York, June 15, 2025. Soldiers like Mix are able to work hard and play hard, balancing Army life as a leader and pursue his passion for racing. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 12:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 970140
    VIRIN: 250715-A-WA425-1001
    PIN: 071525
    Filename: DOD_111149408
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: EVANS MILL, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Mix Interview After Race, by SGT Matthew Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Auto racing
    2nd Brigad Combat Team
    Army life
    Fort Drum
    10th Mountain Division
    Evans Mill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download