SLTE 4-25: V 2/8 Range 106

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a live fire range with the M252 81mm mortar system during Service Level Trailing Exercise 4-25, at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 12, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 16:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970000
|VIRIN:
|250712-M-LW008-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111147758
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
