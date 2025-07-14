Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLTE 4-25: V 2/8 Range 106

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a live fire range with the M252 81mm mortar system during Service Level Trailing Exercise 4-25, at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 12, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970000
    VIRIN: 250712-M-LW008-2001
    Filename: DOD_111147758
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, SLTE 4-25: V 2/8 Range 106, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SLTE 4-25, 2dMARDIV, Operational Readiness, Preparation, FOLLOWME

