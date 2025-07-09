USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) COMPTUEX 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 13, 2025) The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit-Special Operations Capable (MEU (SOC)) successfully completed Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), demonstrating the ability to jointly operate across a full spectrum of military operations. The Iwo Jima ARG is comprised of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8—embarked aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)—and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28). The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is capable of conducting global missions to accomplish U.S. strategic goals, deter adversaries, and ensure unimpeded commerce by keeping the high seas open and free in accordance with international law. The 22nd MEU(SOC) provides a forward-deployed, flexible sea-based Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) capable of conducting amphibious operations—to include enabling the introduction of follow-on forces and designated special operations to meet Combatant Commander’s requirements.