Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (SOC) Complete Rigorous COMPTUEX, Declared Ready for Global Missions

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit-Special Operations Capable (MEU (SOC)) successfully completed Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), demonstrating the ability to jointly operate across a full spectrum of military operations.

The Iwo Jima ARG is comprised of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8—embarked aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)—and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).

“COMPTUEX is the culmination of months of intense training and this ARG-MEU team forged a cohesive and lethal warfighting force capable of delivering decisive combat power in any environment at any time,” said the Commodore of Amphibious Squadron 8, Capt. Chris Farricker. “The Blue-Green Team’s success shows that we are America’s expeditionary quick-reaction force.”

Informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment, the combined team of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 and II Marine Expeditionary Force’s Expeditionary Operations Group (EOTG) tested the ARG’s lethality and its ability to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote security, deter aggression, and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders during COMPTUEX.

“The Sailors and Marines assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group raised the bar in operational excellence and warfighting integration,” said Rear Adm. Max McCoy, commander, Carrier Strike Group Four. “Their professionalism under pressure and seamless teamwork across sea, air, and command domains solidified them as a fully integrated, combat-ready force. I’m incredibly proud of their performance and know they are ready for any mission that lies ahead.”

The IWO ARG – 22nd MEU(SOC) built on the foundations developed during last month’s ARGMEUEX and sharpened skillsets—challenged by increased mission and environmental complexities—to plan for and execute missions such as Maritime Interdiction Operations; Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure; Amphibious Assaults; Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel; Live-Fire Exercises; Raids; Reconnaissance and Surveillance Missions; Defense of the Amphibious Task Force; Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations; and Strait Transits.

“COMPTUEX provided the 22nd MEU(SOC) a final opportunity to solidify our techniques, tactics, and procedures prior to deploying with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group," said the Commanding Officer of the 22nd MEU(SOC), Col Tom "Banshee" Trimble. "Completion of this extensive pre-deployment program has positioned us to go forward as the nation's crisis response force of choice. This fully integrated ARG-MEU team is a capable, ready, and lethal force that will answer the call, anytime, anywhere."

Joining the force for COMPTUEX was the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84). Bulkeley’s participation rigorously tested and validated its own warfighting capabilities across multiple mission areas such as Maritime Security Operations, Air Defense, and Surface Warfare. Bulkeley’s advanced defense capabilities and standardized communication architecture augmented data sharing, tactical coordination, shared battlespace awareness, and—with its Aegis Combat System—provided an extended defensive umbrella for the ARG. This type of interoperability produces a more unified and responsive force and allows ARG ships to detect and track potential threats at greater ranges. This enhanced situational awareness is critical in today’s complex maritime environment and enables commanders to make more informed decisions and react more effectively to emerging threats.

During the three-week exercise, IWO ARG – 22nd MEU had multiple opportunities to demonstrate its joint warfighting capabilities to several executive-level military and civilian leadership who visited the ARG’s ships and witnessed, firsthand, the teams’ capabilities.

Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, commander, Task Force 80, visited the USS Iwo Jima, USS San Antonio, and USS Fort Lauderdale to observe the ARG-MEU team’s integration and operational readiness.

“The Iwo Jima ARG and 22nd MEU(SOC) demonstrated the operational excellence and integrated lethality our Navy and Marine Corps team must deliver in today’s dynamic threat environment,” said Gumbleton. “This team’s performance during COMPTUEX reflects not only tactical proficiency, but a shared strategic understanding of our role in global maritime security. They are certified, cohesive, and ready to project combat power wherever and whenever our Nation requires.”

Gumbleton’s visit was one in a series of high-level visits during the at-sea training period which included the Gen. Eric Smith, Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps; staff from the Offices of the Secretary of Defense for Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation and Policy; Maj. Gen. William Swan, Commanding General of 2d Marine Aircraft Wing; and Brig. Gen. James Lively, Assistant Division Commander, 2d Marine Division.

Teams were pushed at the operational and tactical levels to conduct integrated operations in an exercise environment informed and designed with real-world events as a guide. Performance during each evolution was evaluated using the Navy’s Root Cause Analysis Tool, a CSG-4 program that captures detailed feedback and performance data. This assessment process provides Navy type commanders and systems commands with valuable insight to refine force generation and training pipelines for future ARG-MEU deployments.

COMPTUEX marks a significant milestone in the pre-deployment workup cycle for the IWO ARG – 22nd MEU in support of global missions and accomplishing U.S. strategic goals.

“This exercise wasn't just about individual readiness; it was about building unbreakable bonds and a shared commitment to mission success. We stand ready to answer the nation's call, unified in purpose and unmatched in our combined might,” Farricker said.

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is capable of conducting global missions to accomplish U.S. strategic goals, deter adversaries, and ensure unimpeded commerce by keeping the high seas open and free in accordance with international law. The 22nd MEU(SOC) provides a forward-deployed, flexible sea-based Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) capable of conducting amphibious operations—to include enabling the introduction of follow-on forces and designated special operations to meet Combatant Commander’s requirements.