    Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Event Open Video

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    This Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo event open video describes the relationship between Fort Carson and the city of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and highlights the capabilities of the 4th Infantry Division.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 11:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969914
    VIRIN: 250701-O-UR003-4543
    Filename: DOD_111146944
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Fort Carson

