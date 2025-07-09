This Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo event open video describes the relationship between Fort Carson and the city of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and highlights the capabilities of the 4th Infantry Division.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 11:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969914
|VIRIN:
|250701-O-UR003-4543
|Filename:
|DOD_111146944
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Event Open Video, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
