    Maintaining the Safety of the ISR Mission - E02

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Kei Williams 

    55th Wing

    As a part of our Maintenance safety series, Senior Airman Benjamin Roe, 55th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief explains how an hourly post flight inspection is a more in depth check of systems to ensure the aircraft is functioning properly and continues to fly safely. The men and women of the 55th AMXS work tirelessly to perform safe compliant maintenance to ensure these aircraft are the safest in the skies.

    safety

