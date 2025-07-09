A-Roll: First HIMARS live-fire marks milestone for Estonia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Underwood, Chief of the Office of Defense Cooperation in Estonia, Sgt. 1st Class Margus Oras, first sergeant of the Estonian Defense Force’s High Mobile Artillery Rocket System battery, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Skyler Rosekrans with Bravo Battery 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, supporting Task Force Voit, discuss Estonian’s first HIMARS live-fire at Undva, Estonia, July 11, 2025. U.S. Army soldiers from Task Force Voit, in support of Task Force Iron, have worked with Estonia’s HIMARS battery since 2023 to develop them as a lethal and ready force. V Corps and NATO allies deter adversaries by demonstrating a combat-credible force through multinational training and exercises. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)