    A-Roll: First HIMARS live-fire marks milestone for Estonia

    ESTONIA

    07.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Underwood, Chief of the Office of Defense Cooperation in Estonia, Sgt. 1st Class Margus Oras, first sergeant of the Estonian Defense Force’s High Mobile Artillery Rocket System battery, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Skyler Rosekrans with Bravo Battery 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, supporting Task Force Voit, discuss Estonian’s first HIMARS live-fire at Undva, Estonia, July 11, 2025. U.S. Army soldiers from Task Force Voit, in support of Task Force Iron, have worked with Estonia’s HIMARS battery since 2023 to develop them as a lethal and ready force. V Corps and NATO allies deter adversaries by demonstrating a combat-credible force through multinational training and exercises. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 05:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 969887
    VIRIN: 250711-Z-XR688-1001
    Filename: DOD_111146377
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: EE

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    TFIron
    HIMARS

