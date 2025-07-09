Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: First HIMARS live-fire marks milestone for Estonia

    ESTONIA

    07.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio and Sgt. Rachel Hall

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Estonian Defense Forces fire training rockets from High Mobility Rocket Systems during a training exercise in Undva, Estonia, July 11, 2025. U.S. Army soldiers from Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, assisted with and observed the Table VIII certifications. The Estonian armed forces completed their validation of their ability to deliver lethal, long-range, accurate fire on the battlefield, along NATO’s Eastern flank. Task Force Voit sustains forces conducting forward operations across eight different countries. Joint exercises such as these focus on planning and executing operations to enhance interoperability and warfighting skills among NATO allies. V Corps uses a reliable and interconnected sustainment network to support its mission, enable NATO warfighting capacity and modernize its force. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 06:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969885
    VIRIN: 250711-Z-FK430-1001
    Filename: DOD_111146345
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: EE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, B-Roll: First HIMARS live-fire marks milestone for Estonia, by SSG Rose Di Trolio and SGT Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    TFIron
    HIMARS

