B-Roll: First HIMARS live-fire marks milestone for Estonia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969885" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Estonian Defense Forces fire training rockets from High Mobility Rocket Systems during a training exercise in Undva, Estonia, July 11, 2025. U.S. Army soldiers from Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, assisted with and observed the Table VIII certifications. The Estonian armed forces completed their validation of their ability to deliver lethal, long-range, accurate fire on the battlefield, along NATO’s Eastern flank. Task Force Voit sustains forces conducting forward operations across eight different countries. Joint exercises such as these focus on planning and executing operations to enhance interoperability and warfighting skills among NATO allies. V Corps uses a reliable and interconnected sustainment network to support its mission, enable NATO warfighting capacity and modernize its force. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)