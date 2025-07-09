Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll Package: C-17 Globemaster III Cargo Offload at Misawa AB in support of REFORPAC 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 106th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 129th Rescue Wing offload cargo including a U.S. Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk from a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. The offload operation tested agile logistics support and contingency mobility, contributing to REFORPAC 2025’s goal of validating joint force readiness across the Indo-Pacific. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level
    Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 01:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969877
    VIRIN: 250710-F-KM882-9002
    Filename: DOD_111146213
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package: C-17 Globemaster III Cargo Offload at Misawa AB in support of REFORPAC 25, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    USAF
    REFORPAC
    C-17
    DLE2025
    35AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download