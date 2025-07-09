U.S. Marines with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division color guard, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, conduct the final evening colors ceremony at the Plaza of the Americas during Marine Week Chicago, July 13, 2025. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the Nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kayla Halloran)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 00:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969872
|VIRIN:
|240713-M-OV505-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111146124
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Evening Colors Ceremony, by Sgt Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.