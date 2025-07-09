Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Evening Colors Ceremony

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division color guard, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, conduct the final evening colors ceremony at the Plaza of the Americas during Marine Week Chicago, July 13, 2025. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the Nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kayla Halloran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 00:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969872
    VIRIN: 240713-M-OV505-2001
    Filename: DOD_111146124
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    Marine Week Chicago
    Marines250

