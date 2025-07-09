Marine Week Chicago 2025: Evening Colors Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969872" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division color guard, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, conduct the final evening colors ceremony at the Plaza of the Americas during Marine Week Chicago, July 13, 2025. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the Nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kayla Halloran)