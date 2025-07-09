Marine Week Chicago 2025: Romeoville community event

U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 host a community event at Romeoville High School during Marine Week Chicago in Romeoville, Illinois, July 10, 2025. Romeoville High School hosted a community event to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran and Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)
