    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Romeoville community event

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran and Lance Cpl. Steven Wells

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 host a community event at Romeoville High School during Marine Week Chicago in Romeoville, Illinois, July 10, 2025. Romeoville High School hosted a community event to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran and Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 18:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969791
    VIRIN: 250710-M-OV505-2001
    Filename: DOD_111144176
    Length: 00:05:37
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Romeoville community event, by Sgt Kayla Halloran and LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    static display
    Marine Week Chicago
    Marines250

