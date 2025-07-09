U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Gustavo Felix, a drill instructor with Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, gives an interview at a community event during Marine Week Chicago in Romeoville, Illinois, July 10, 2025. Romeoville High School hosted a community event to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Throughout the rest of year, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. Felix is a native of Chicago, Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 18:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|969790
|VIRIN:
|250710-M-OV505-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_111144175
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Staff Sgt. Gustavo Felix interview, by Sgt Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.