    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Capt. Lamar interview

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ramarro Lamar, the executive officer of Marine Corps Recruiting Station Chicago, 9th Marine Corps District, gives an interview at a community event during Marine Week Chicago in Romeoville, Illinois, July 10, 2025. Romeoville High School hosted a community event to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. Lamar a native of Chicago, Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran)

    Location: US

