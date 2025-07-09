Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Lt. Col. Eric Perez interview

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Eric Perez, an operations and plans officer assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, gives an interview after leading a physical training session for Chicago Police Department recruits at DuSable Harbor during Marine Week Chicago, July 10, 2025. The Chicago Police Department joined the physical training event led by Marines to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. Perez is a native of Chicago, Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 18:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 969781
    VIRIN: 250710-M-OV505-1002
    Filename: DOD_111143868
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Lt. Col. Eric Perez interview, by Sgt Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

