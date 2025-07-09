USAG Fort Hood Change of Command Ceremony 2025

Today, Fort Hood hosts a Change of Command Ceremony where COL Lakicia Stokes relinquishes command of the Garrison to COL Mark McClellan.
COL McClellan arrives at The Great Place from USAG-Fort Benning, where he served as Director of the Department of Tactics, Training, and Doctrine Command.
COL Stokes will next serve at the U.S. Army Operational Test Command.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 15:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969753
|VIRIN:
|250711-A-OL557-1424
|Filename:
|DOD_111143180
|Length:
|00:56:50
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
