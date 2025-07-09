Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Fort Hood Change of Command Ceremony 2025

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Derika Upshaw 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Today, Fort Hood hosts a Change of Command Ceremony where COL Lakicia Stokes relinquishes command of the Garrison to COL Mark McClellan.
    COL McClellan arrives at The Great Place from USAG-Fort Benning, where he served as Director of the Department of Tactics, Training, and Doctrine Command.
    COL Stokes will next serve at the U.S. Army Operational Test Command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969753
    VIRIN: 250711-A-OL557-1424
    Filename: DOD_111143180
    Length: 00:56:50
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    III Armored Corps
    USAG Fort Hood
    Fort Hood
    Change of Command Ceremony

