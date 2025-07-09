Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reel: MAG-11 Commanding Officer Final Flight

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. William J. Mitchell, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies an F/A-18C Hornet, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, MAG-11, 3rd MAW, during his final flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 25, 2025. Mitchell’s final flight in command marked the culmination of his time as MAG-11's commanding officer, achieving over 150 hours of expert flight instruction to both F/A-18 and F-35 aircrews from across the group, leading the group in its first overseas deployment in two decades which included equipping Carrier Strike Group 3 with their only fifth-generation stealth fighter squadron, and leading F-35C pilots though their first cyclic operations period. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: MYSTERIOSU-GENTLE-DREAM-(SIMPLISTIC) composed by Tasty Tunes )

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 20:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969662
    VIRIN: 250626-M-YV233-1001
    Filename: DOD_111141658
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Reel: MAG-11 Commanding Officer Final Flight, by LCpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS

