U.S. Marine Corps Col. William J. Mitchell, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies an F/A-18C Hornet, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, MAG-11, 3rd MAW, during his final flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 25, 2025. Mitchell’s final flight in command marked the culmination of his time as MAG-11's commanding officer, achieving over 150 hours of expert flight instruction to both F/A-18 and F-35 aircrews from across the group, leading the group in its first overseas deployment in two decades which included equipping Carrier Strike Group 3 with their only fifth-generation stealth fighter squadron, and leading F-35C pilots though their first cyclic operations period. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: MYSTERIOSU-GENTLE-DREAM-(SIMPLISTIC) composed by Tasty Tunes )
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 20:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969662
|VIRIN:
|250626-M-YV233-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111141658
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Reel: MAG-11 Commanding Officer Final Flight, by LCpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.