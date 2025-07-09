A Legacy Continued: MAG-11 Change of Command

Photo By Cpl. Renee Gray | U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, march during the...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Renee Gray | U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, march during the pass in review portion of a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 27, 2025. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. Under the leadership of Col. William J. Mitchell, the outgoing commanding officer of MAG-11, the group conducted its first overseas deployment in two decades, reinforcing the United States’ commitment to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. – When a Marine reflects on legacy, they look to the past and the time-honored traditions passed down from one generation to the next. Legacy isn’t simply remembered; it is embodied, lived, and upheld through every action. It serves as both a reminder of where we come from and a challenge to rise above, push further, and leave the standard even higher for those who follow.

Marine Aircraft Group 11 has continued to uphold and push beyond the expectations set by those who came before. Since assuming command in May of 2023, Colonel William J. Mitchell has led the group with a clear vision rooted in readiness, innovation, and warfighting excellence. His leadership has reinforced the group’s legacy while driving forward critical advancements in training and operational capability.

Under Colonel Mitchell’s direction, MAG-11 has placed an emphasis on operational excellence and combat readiness. He has overseen over 150 hours of expert flight instruction for F/A-18 aircrews across the group, enhancing tactical proficiency and reinforcing the group’s training standards. His commitment to developing capable mission ready aviators and aircrews has positioned MAG-11 for success in any environment.

Among the group’s major accomplishments under his leadership, MAG-11 successfully completed its first overseas deployment in two decades. This included equipping Carrier Strike Group 3 with its only fifth-generation stealth fighter squadron and guiding F-35C pilots through their inaugural cyclic operations period. These actions have solidified the group’s role at the forefront of Marine Corps aviation.

Colonel Mitchell has upheld the legacy entrusted to him with unwavering dedication, and now entrusts that mantle to Colonel Jarrod A. Devore, in the same spirt of continuity that has defined generations of Marines. This ceremonial transfer of command signifies not an end, but a steadfast continuation, that ensures that MAG-11 remains in the hands of proven, principled leadership committed to forging the next chapter of excellence.