Soaring into Retirement: Superintendent Honored with Thunderbird Flight

A flight to remember, Dr. Jason Simeroth, completes his final lap before landing after an honorary flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., June 27, 2025. The former educator was recognized for his contributions to the community through the Thunderbirds Hometown Hero program. (U.S. Air Force Video by Breonna Summers)
|06.27.2025
|07.10.2025 19:27
|B-Roll
|00:01:18
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
