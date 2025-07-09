Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soaring into Retirement: Superintendent Honored with Thunderbird Flight

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Breonna Summers 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    A flight to remember, Dr. Jason Simeroth, completes his final lap before landing after an honorary flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., June 27, 2025. The former educator was recognized for his contributions to the community through the Thunderbirds Hometown Hero program. (U.S. Air Force Video by Breonna Summers)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969661
    VIRIN: 250627-F-MO401-5555
    Filename: DOD_111141603
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    Tinker AFB
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Hometown Hero
    USAFADS
    USAFADS Thunderbirds
    Tinker Air Show

