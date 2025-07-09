NSWC PCD breaks ground on cutting-edge facility for autonomous innovation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest facility, July 9. The new 25,000+ square-foot Subsea & Seabed Warfare facility will serve as a hub for research, development, testing, and evaluation of the autonomous unmanned systems that are revolutionizing how the Navy operates beneath the waves. The ceremony's official party was Congressman Neal Dunn, Florida's 2nd Congressional District, Capt. Paul Stence, Jr., NSWC PCD commanding officer, Dr. Peter Adair, NSWC PCD technical director, and Commander Michael Mosi, Naval Support Activity Panama City commanding officer.