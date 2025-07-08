NSWC PCD breaks ground on cutting-edge facility for autonomous innovation

Photo By John Green | The official party for the NSWC Panama City Division Subsea & Seabed Warfare Facility...... read more read more Photo By John Green | The official party for the NSWC Panama City Division Subsea & Seabed Warfare Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony held July 9. (from left) Congressman Neal Dunn, Florida's 2nd Congressional District, Capt. Paul Stence, Jr., NSWC PCD commanding officer, Dr. Peter Adair, NSWC PCD technical director, and Commander Michael Mosi, Naval Support Activity Panama City commanding officer. see less | View Image Page

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – In a major boost to the Navy's ability to control the critical undersea environment, the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest facility, July 9. This isn't just another building; it's a strategic investment in the future of naval warfare.

The new 25,000+ square-foot Subsea & Seabed Warfare (SSW) facility will serve as a hub for research, development, testing, and evaluation of the autonomous unmanned systems that are revolutionizing how the Navy operates beneath the waves. This facility will allow the Navy to develop the next generation of undersea technologies to deliver relevant solutions in the littorals from seabed to space: For Today, Tomorrow, and the Navy after Next.

"This facility is a game-changer," said Dr. Peter Adair, NSWC PCD technical director. "It's more than just bricks and mortar; it's a catalyst that will bring together the brightest minds in our organization and our partners across the acquisition community. Here, we'll tackle the most pressing challenges facing our Navy, developing adaptive sensors, advanced unmanned systems, and secure communication networks using machine learning and artificial intelligence."

The SSW facility will directly support the Navy's crucial seabed warfare mission by accelerating the development and deployment of critical operational capabilities. The facility will also provide direct access to the Gulf of America for the launch and recovery of the unmanned systems being developed. Combining NSWC PCD’s technical experts with state-of-the-art facilities, tools, and equipment aims to accelerate the development of the next generation of unmanned, autonomous systems enabling warfighters to execute littoral and coastal missions.

Panama City's new facility signifies a significant advancement, going beyond mere naval technological progress.

"This project is about strengthening our ability to deliver critical solutions to the fleet," said Capt. Paul Stence, Jr., NSWC PCD commanding officer. "The undersea domain is of increasing strategic importance, and this facility will enable us to maintain our competitive edge. The true strength of this building lies in the talented individuals who will work here. This project is a testament to the hard work and dedication of countless individuals who are supporting the warfighters both now and, in the future, and this facility will provide the tools and resources they need to excel."

When construction gets underway, the Subsea & Seabed Warfare Facility promises to be a vital asset in ensuring the Navy's continued dominance in the undersea realm, while simultaneously contributing to the local impact of Naval Support Activity Panama City.