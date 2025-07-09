Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2BCT DEPLOYMENT READINESS EXCERCISE

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Pfc. Ra Hetep 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division engage opposing forces in the field with a Carl Gustaf Recoilless Rifle During the 1st Sgt. Wilson Deployment Readiness Exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 9, 2025. The DRE is a battalion-level readiness assessment designed to test combat readiness of the 82nd Airborne Division as the U.S. Army’s Immediate Response Force. (U.S Army B-Roll package by Pfc. Ra Hetep)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 10:11
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

