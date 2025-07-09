Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division engage opposing forces in the field with a Carl Gustaf Recoilless Rifle During the 1st Sgt. Wilson Deployment Readiness Exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 9, 2025. The DRE is a battalion-level readiness assessment designed to test combat readiness of the 82nd Airborne Division as the U.S. Army’s Immediate Response Force. (U.S Army B-Roll package by Pfc. Ra Hetep)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 10:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969579
|VIRIN:
|250709-A-IO787-2424
|PIN:
|049049
|Filename:
|DOD_111140191
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2BCT DEPLOYMENT READINESS EXCERCISE, by PFC Ra Hetep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.