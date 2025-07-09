2BCT DEPLOYMENT READINESS EXCERCISE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division engage opposing forces in the field with a Carl Gustaf Recoilless Rifle During the 1st Sgt. Wilson Deployment Readiness Exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 9, 2025. The DRE is a battalion-level readiness assessment designed to test combat readiness of the 82nd Airborne Division as the U.S. Army’s Immediate Response Force. (U.S Army B-Roll package by Pfc. Ra Hetep)