VM Summer Rebuild: Preparing the Snowiest AF Base for Mission Success

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Martinez, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management (VM) Summer Rebuild Program supervisor, discusses the duties and purpose of the VM Summer Rebuild Program at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2025. The rigorous inspections involved in the initiative ensure all snow fleet and support vehicles are maintained, repaired and tested to enable the 35th Fighter Wing’s rapid response, base mobility and mission continuity during harsh winter conditions.