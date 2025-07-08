Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VM Summer Rebuild: Preparing the Snowiest AF Base for Mission Success

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.23.2025

    Video by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Martinez, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management (VM) Summer Rebuild Program supervisor, discusses the duties and purpose of the VM Summer Rebuild Program at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2025. The rigorous inspections involved in the initiative ensure all snow fleet and support vehicles are maintained, repaired and tested to enable the 35th Fighter Wing’s rapid response, base mobility and mission continuity during harsh winter conditions.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 20:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969549
    VIRIN: 250624-F-VQ736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111139687
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    35th LRS
    Summer Rebuild Program
    Misawa Air Base

