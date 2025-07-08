Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    b-roll clearing final FEMA-assigned parcel on Pacific Coast Highway

    MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    b-roll of USACE Southern California Wildfire Debris crews clearing the final FEMA-assigned parcel from the Pacific Coast Highway.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969541
    VIRIN: 250708-A-PA223-2565
    Filename: DOD_111139556
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, b-roll clearing final FEMA-assigned parcel on Pacific Coast Highway, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DEBRIS REMOVAL
    USACE
    Emergency Response

