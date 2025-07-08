Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Timelapse of equipment reset on cliffside debris removal 1080p

    MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Timelapse of debris removal equipment being reset to allow for residential traffic on the side of the hills. Crews coordinated with homeowners and visitors to ensure maximum time for debris cleanup.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969540
    VIRIN: 250625-A-PA223-9549
    Filename: DOD_111139519
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Timelapse of equipment reset on cliffside debris removal 1080p, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DEBRIS REMOVAL
    Emergency Operations
    USACE

