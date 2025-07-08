Timelapse of debris removal equipment being reset to allow for residential traffic on the side of the hills. Crews coordinated with homeowners and visitors to ensure maximum time for debris cleanup.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969540
|VIRIN:
|250625-A-PA223-9549
|Filename:
|DOD_111139519
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Timelapse of equipment reset on cliffside debris removal 1080p, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
