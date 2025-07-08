Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Idaho National Guard conducts 2 rescues in 9 days

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAWTOOTH RANGE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Video by Mike Freeman 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers conducted two successful search and rescue missions just nine days apart. This video, filmed during a July 7, 2025 rescue operation, shows an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew member being lowered by hoist to assist an injured hiker and her companion near Decker Peak in Idaho. After the injured hiker was assessed by an Idaho Army National Guard medic, both hikers were successfully hoisted into the helicopter and transported to the Stanley, Idaho, airstrip, where they were transferred to a ground ambulance. This rescue, conducted at 10,100 feet, marks the highest elevation hoist rescue conducted by Idaho Army National Guardsmen this year and the second highest hoist rescue in the organization’s history.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969532
    VIRIN: 250707-Z-JV173-1353
    Filename: DOD_111139362
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SAWTOOTH RANGE, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho National Guard conducts 2 rescues in 9 days, by Mike Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Idaho National Guard conducts 2 rescues in 9 days

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Idaho National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download