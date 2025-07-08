Idaho National Guard conducts 2 rescues in 9 days

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers conducted two successful search and rescue missions just nine days apart. This video, filmed during a July 7, 2025 rescue operation, shows an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew member being lowered by hoist to assist an injured hiker and her companion near Decker Peak in Idaho. After the injured hiker was assessed by an Idaho Army National Guard medic, both hikers were successfully hoisted into the helicopter and transported to the Stanley, Idaho, airstrip, where they were transferred to a ground ambulance. This rescue, conducted at 10,100 feet, marks the highest elevation hoist rescue conducted by Idaho Army National Guardsmen this year and the second highest hoist rescue in the organization’s history.