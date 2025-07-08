Idaho National Guard conducts 2 rescues in 9 days

Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers conducted two successful search and rescue missions just 9 days apart. “Our Citizen-Soldiers stand ready to move out at moment’s notice when partner agencies request help, especially when our fellow Idahoans’ welfare hangs in the balance,” said Idaho Army National Guard commander Brig. Gen. Cole Packwood. “I’m very proud of all the Soldiers involved in both of these operations and am truly impressed by the exceptional skills and teamwork it takes to execute missions like this so flawlessly.” In the evening hours of June 27, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in the rescue of a hiker who was stranded at 12,350 feet near Mt. Borah. Due to the inherent risk of conducting a night rescue at that elevation, Idaho Army National Guard aviation leaders decided to launch the rescue team at first light. The UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew departed the following morning and located the stranded hiker. The pilots were able to skillfully execute a two-wheeled landing on a ridge approximately 30 feet below the hiker, despite challenging wind conditions. The individual was able to make his way to the helicopter unassisted and was evacuated to the base of Mount Borah, where he was transferred to ground rescue personnel. This rescue marks the highest elevation landing rescue ever conducted by Idaho Army National Guard pilots and crew. On July 6, the 1-183rd Aviation Battalion received a request for assistance from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office involving a hiker with a broken leg near Decker Peak in the Sawtooth Mountain Range. Again, the decision was made to launch the rescue effort the next morning to minimize risk to all parties. Due to lack of a suitable landing area in the vicinity of the victim, two crew members were lowered by hoist to evaluate and administer first aid to the hiker’s injuries and assist her hiking companion. Both hikers were then successfully hoisted into the HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and transported to the Stanley airstrip, where they were transferred to a ground ambulance. This rescue, conducted at 10,100 feet, marks the highest elevation hoist rescue conducted by Idaho Army National Guardsmen this year and the second highest hoist rescue in the organization’s history. The July 7 rescue marks the fifth search and rescue mission conducted by Idaho National Guardsmen this year. On February 2, a hunting party of four individuals, including a child and elderly individual experiencing a medical emergency, were rescued from the Owyhee Mountains. On May 15, two rafters were rescued from the Owyhee River in Malheur County, Oregon, and on May 30, two stranded hikers were rescued near Lowman.

