    Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, relinquishes command to incoming commander, U.S. Space Force James T. Horne III during a change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July, 8, 2025.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969528
    VIRIN: 250708-X-IT855-1001
    Filename: DOD_111139232
    Length: 00:50:51
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

