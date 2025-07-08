Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers 2025 Awards Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Stephen Elias 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    WASHINGTON, DC – The Department of the Navy recognized the finest in Navy and Marine Corps science and engineering June 25 at the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition (ASN RD&A) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers awards ceremony. Dr. Brett A. Seidle, Acting ASN(RD&A) and Mr. Peter C. Reddy, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test, and Engineering (DASN(RDT&E)), personally recognized top scientists and engineers from across the Department of the Navy (DON) and highlighted their incredible accomplishments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 12:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 969495
    VIRIN: 250625-N-DY325-1001
    Filename: DOD_111138729
    Length: 00:52:47
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Dr. Etter Awards
    Dr. Etter Top Scientists & Engineers

