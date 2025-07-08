Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers 2025 Awards Ceremony

WASHINGTON, DC – The Department of the Navy recognized the finest in Navy and Marine Corps science and engineering June 25 at the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition (ASN RD&A) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers awards ceremony. Dr. Brett A. Seidle, Acting ASN(RD&A) and Mr. Peter C. Reddy, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test, and Engineering (DASN(RDT&E)), personally recognized top scientists and engineers from across the Department of the Navy (DON) and highlighted their incredible accomplishments.
