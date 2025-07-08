Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From the Revolutionary War to Today: This We’ll Defend

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Arlington National Cemetery celebrates the 250th birthday of the United States Army.

    These hallowed grounds serve as the final resting place of soldiers from the Revolutionary War to present-day missions.

    Today, we honor and reflect on the Army's legacy of service and sacrifice represented at Arlington National Cemetery.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 12:40
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Arlington National Cemetery

