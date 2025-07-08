From the Revolutionary War to Today: This We’ll Defend

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arlington National Cemetery celebrates the 250th birthday of the United States Army.



These hallowed grounds serve as the final resting place of soldiers from the Revolutionary War to present-day missions.



Today, we honor and reflect on the Army's legacy of service and sacrifice represented at Arlington National Cemetery.