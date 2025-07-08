United States Naval Test Pilot School 80th Anniversary

Since its founding in 1945, the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) has played a vital role in advancing military aviation through elite flight test and evaluation training. Originally created to formalize flight test instruction in response to high pilot fatality rates during World War II, USNTPS evolved from a twelve-week night course into a rigorous year-long program that blends classroom theory with real-world application. With more than 4,800 graduates from 17 nations, USNTPS prepares Navy, Marine Corps, Army, international, and industry test professionals to evaluate and field the world’s most advanced aerospace technologies across 48 aircraft models.
Today, USNTPS remains a cornerstone of innovation and collaboration in aerospace development. The school’s curriculum emphasizes problem-solving under pressure, inter-service cooperation, and a global perspective through partnerships with international test pilot schools and allied militaries. Its graduates have contributed to nearly every major Navy and Marine Corps aerospace program since WWII, including nearly 100 who became astronauts. As USNTPS celebrates 80 years of excellence, its mission endures: to train the minds that will shape the future of aviation and ensure the U.S. military stays at the forefront of flight technology.
