Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Naval Test Pilot School 80th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Since its founding in 1945, the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) has played a vital role in advancing military aviation through elite flight test and evaluation training. Originally created to formalize flight test instruction in response to high pilot fatality rates during World War II, USNTPS evolved from a twelve-week night course into a rigorous year-long program that blends classroom theory with real-world application. With more than 4,800 graduates from 17 nations, USNTPS prepares Navy, Marine Corps, Army, international, and industry test professionals to evaluate and field the world’s most advanced aerospace technologies across 48 aircraft models.
    Today, USNTPS remains a cornerstone of innovation and collaboration in aerospace development. The school’s curriculum emphasizes problem-solving under pressure, inter-service cooperation, and a global perspective through partnerships with international test pilot schools and allied militaries. Its graduates have contributed to nearly every major Navy and Marine Corps aerospace program since WWII, including nearly 100 who became astronauts. As USNTPS celebrates 80 years of excellence, its mission endures: to train the minds that will shape the future of aviation and ensure the U.S. military stays at the forefront of flight technology.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 11:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969475
    VIRIN: 250402-N-GX964-1001
    PIN: 100100
    Filename: DOD_111138640
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Naval Test Pilot School 80th Anniversary, by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    anniversary
    Naval Aviation History
    USNTPS
    Patuxent River Naval Air Station
    United States Naval Test Pilot School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download