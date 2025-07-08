Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea Breeze Social Media Video

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    PORTLAND PORT, England (July 9, 2025) Social Media video of operations during exercise Sea Breeze 2025 July 9, 2025. Sea Breeze is an annual maritime exercise aimed at building collective capability and agility to restore security and stability in the dynamic Black Sea. Sea Breeze 2025-2 is focused on Mine Countermeasure, EOD, dive operations, and unmanned underwater vehicles. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 09:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969465
    VIRIN: 250709-N-KP948-2001
    Filename: DOD_111138411
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: GB

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Mine Countermeasure (MCM)
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician
    Sea Breeze 2025

