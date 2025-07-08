B-Roll: 1st Armored Division Brass Band Celebrates Independence Day with U.S. Embassy and Latvian guests.

U.S. Army soldiers with the 1st Armored Division's Band supporting Task Force Iron, performed for guests at the U.S. Embassy Riga's Independence Day celebration in Riga, Latvia, July 2, 2025. The members of the band are Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Madsen, percussion, Staff Sgt. Philip Green, guitar, Sgt. Ashley Figueroa, saxophone, Sgt. David Hollenbeck, trombone, Sgt. Nicholas Smith, trumpet, Spc. Curtis McHenry, sousaphone and Spc. Dorsey Minns, trombone. Riga marked the final stop of the brass band’s tour performing throughout the Baltic region. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, increasing lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)
|07.02.2025
|07.09.2025 08:54
|B-Roll
|969444
|250702-Z-XR688-1002
|DOD_111138149
|00:03:15
|LV
|0
|0
