B-Roll: 1st Armored Division Brass Band Celebrates Independence Day with U.S. Embassy and Latvian guests.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969444" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army soldiers with the 1st Armored Division's Band supporting Task Force Iron, performed for guests at the U.S. Embassy Riga's Independence Day celebration in Riga, Latvia, July 2, 2025. The members of the band are Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Madsen, percussion, Staff Sgt. Philip Green, guitar, Sgt. Ashley Figueroa, saxophone, Sgt. David Hollenbeck, trombone, Sgt. Nicholas Smith, trumpet, Spc. Curtis McHenry, sousaphone and Spc. Dorsey Minns, trombone. Riga marked the final stop of the brass band’s tour performing throughout the Baltic region. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, increasing lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)