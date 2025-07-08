Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 1st Armored Division Brass Band Celebrates Independence Day with U.S. Embassy and Latvian guests.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LATVIA

    07.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army soldiers with the 1st Armored Division's Band supporting Task Force Iron, performed for guests at the U.S. Embassy Riga's Independence Day celebration in Riga, Latvia, July 2, 2025. The members of the band are Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Madsen, percussion, Staff Sgt. Philip Green, guitar, Sgt. Ashley Figueroa, saxophone, Sgt. David Hollenbeck, trombone, Sgt. Nicholas Smith, trumpet, Spc. Curtis McHenry, sousaphone and Spc. Dorsey Minns, trombone. Riga marked the final stop of the brass band’s tour performing throughout the Baltic region. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, increasing lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 08:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969444
    VIRIN: 250702-Z-XR688-1002
    Filename: DOD_111138149
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1st Armored Division Brass Band Celebrates Independence Day with U.S. Embassy and Latvian guests., by SGT Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1AD Band
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    TFIron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download