Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Video Reel; Gunners test their aerial skills on UH-60 Black Hawks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LATVIA

    06.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawks with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade supporting Task Force Iron, tests their skills at the aerial gunnery qualifications at Lielvārde air base, Latvia, June 26, 2025. The Blackhawk crews conduct the qualifications to ensure the lethality and readiness of their gunners. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video reel by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    ["Electric Boost" by 2050 is licensed under Artlist Original Library.]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 09:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969435
    VIRIN: 250627-Z-FK430-2002
    Filename: DOD_111137905
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video Reel; Gunners test their aerial skills on UH-60 Black Hawks, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    TFIron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download