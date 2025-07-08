Video Product; Gunners test their aerial skills on UH-60 Black Hawks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969434" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. David Witt, a platoon leader with 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade supporting Task Force Iron, speaks about his service and what it means to him at Lielvārde air base, Latvia, June 26, 2025. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)



["Its All the Same - Instrumental version" by Flint is licensed under Artlist Original Library.]