U.S. Army Capt. David Witt, a platoon leader with 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade supporting Task Force Iron, speaks about his service and what it means to him at Lielvārde air base, Latvia, June 26, 2025. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
["Its All the Same - Instrumental version" by Flint is licensed under Artlist Original Library.]
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 09:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969434
|VIRIN:
|250627-Z-FK430-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111137903
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Video Product; Gunners test their aerial skills on UH-60 Black Hawks, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
