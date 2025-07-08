Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Video Product; Gunners test their aerial skills on UH-60 Black Hawks

    LATVIA

    06.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Capt. David Witt, a platoon leader with 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade supporting Task Force Iron, speaks about his service and what it means to him at Lielvārde air base, Latvia, June 26, 2025. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    ["Its All the Same - Instrumental version" by Flint is licensed under Artlist Original Library.]

    This work, Video Product; Gunners test their aerial skills on UH-60 Black Hawks, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    TFIron

